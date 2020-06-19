David J. BoyerJonestown - David J. Boyer, 70, of Jonestown, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Tammy J. Lentz Boyer.Born in Fredericksburg on January 3, 1950, he was the son of the late Ray and Catherine Getz Boyer. Dave was a truck driver for Felty Trucking, Rich Maid, Dutch Country, and he then retired from Sherwin Williams. He had a lifelong love of horse racing. He was the founder of "Boyer Racing", and he had several horses that raced at Penn National. Dave enjoyed going to auctions, where he found many good bargains to pursue his home projects. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son David J. Boyer, Jr., of Jonestown; daughter Jennie L. Boyer of Jonestown; brothers Joe Boyer of Jonestown, Frank Boyer of Green Point, Bill Boyer of Jonestown, Rob Boyer of Lebanon, and Andy Boyer of Pine Grove; sisters Pat Pelly of Fredericksburg, Rayanna Leedy of Grantville and Judy Grumbine of Hamburg; grandchildren Tara wife of Justin Bennethum, and Toccoa, David, Grace & Madalynne Boyer; and great grandchildren Justin Jr., Luke, Brantley & Riley Bennethum and soon to be born Grayson Bennethum..He was preceded in death by a sister Susan Klinger.A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at his granddaughter's home in Jonestown on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. For information, please feel free to call Tara at 717-679-0664.