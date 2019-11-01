|
David L. Giltz
Lebanon - David L. Giltz, 76 of Lebanon, passed away in Manor Care Lebanon on October 30, 2019. He was born in Massillion, OH on October 26, 1943, a son of the late Byron and Kathryn Falk Giltz. David was the husband of Sandra Xakellis Giltz to whom he was married to for 27 years. Mr. Giltz was retired from A.B.F. Trucking Co. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Lebanon Valley Motor Cycle Club, Blue Mt. Hog Chapter, Lincoln Republican Club and the American Legion in Jonestown. Surviving in addition to his wife is sister in law: Carole Giltz of Winter Springs, FL; neice: Kathryn Zimmerman and nephew: Kent Giltz. A funeral service will be held in the Grace U.C.C., 1000 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11:30AM. Contributions may be made in David's memory to the Altzheimer's Association: . Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019