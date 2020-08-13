David L. MyersMyerstown - David L. Myers, 72, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence.He was the husband of Karen B. (Herb) Myers, to whom he was married 51 years on June 21, 2020.Born in Lebanon on October 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Roger and Gladys (Huff) Myers.A 1965 graduate of South Lebanon High School, David served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, served two tours from 1967-1969 and was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat 'V'.He co-founded Blatt and Myers Electrical Contractors, Myerstown in 1983 and remained in the business until 2006. He served as treasurer of the Jackson Twp. Sewer Authority since his appointment in 2002. David was a member of Mt. Aetna Bible Church, enjoyed golfing and watching his grandchildren play sports.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth, wife of Robert Strickler, Jr., of Myerstown; son, David J., husband of Angela Myers, of York; grandchildren, Abigail, Emma, Sophia, Jackson, Grace, David, Garrett, Ava, and Logan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Myers.Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.