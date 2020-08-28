David L. RubendallLebanon - David L. Rubendall, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home.Born in Pine Grove on June 16, 1948, he was the son of Lloyd and the late Wanda Lantz Rubendall. David worked most of his life at Bethlehem Steel, where he had been a machine operator. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, and volunteering at the Lebanon Senior Citizens.He is survived by his children Michele S. wife of Charles Morris of Grantville, Crystal L. wife of Joseph Kimmel of Jonestown, Vicky L. wife of Kenny Weidman of Jonestown, Michael D. Rubendall of Jonestown and Duane A. and his wife Sherri Rubendall of Rexmont; brothers Gary of Jonestown, Timothy of Carlisle and Jeffrey of Fredericksburg; sisters Marybelle Smith of Tower City and Sherry Morgan of Lebanon; fifteen grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Living Waters Chapel, 1900 Jay St., Lebanon. There will be no viewing, but a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at the church.