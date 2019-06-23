|
Rev. David M. Barr
Ono - Rev. David M. Barr, 96, of Ono, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. He was the husband of the late Edna W. Wentling Barr.
Born in Natrona on October 3, 1922, he was the son of the late Robert and Jeanie Muir Barr. During WW II he served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, where he served as the World Wide Director for the international distribution of films. He was instrumental in laying the ground work for the Billy Graham Crusades. He was ordained with the Southern Baptist Convention. He had a passion for preaching. Following his retirement, he served twelve years as the interim pastor at Faith Community Church in McAlisterville. In his free time, he loved to fish, listen to baseball, and hunting.
He is survived by his son Richard D. and his wife Krystal Barr of Hershey; daughters Janice M. wife of Glenn Ulrich of Ono and Anita R. Barr of Ono; son-in-law William Haeuser of Red Wing, MN; brother Robert husband of Nancy Barr of Dover, DE; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon L. Haeuser.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main St., Ono. There will be no viewing, but a time of visitation with the family will be held following the service. Interment will be at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in support of Oleg & Audra Vrzheshch, missionaries to the Ukraine, to CRU, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222 or online at www.give.cru.org and use the number 571134 when you donate.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 23, 2019