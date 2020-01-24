Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
David M. Englehart Obituary
David M. Englehart

Myerstown - David M. Englehart, 66, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 in his daughter's home surrounded by loved ones. David was born in Lebanon, PA December 12, 1953, the son of the late Wilson W. and Gladys "Pat" Rudy Englehart. He was the president of the Maennerchor Club of Lebanon for many years and a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Dave was an avid hunter & fisherman and was also a "Master Clammer" in Delaware. He loved music & was an excellent guitar player. He wrote many songs and in his younger years & was the lead guitarist in a band called "The Illusion" with his friends. David is survived by his daughter; Malisa Rutt (s/o Jonathan Fritz) son; David M. Englehart II grandson; Gabriel Rutt brother; Robert (wife Ann) Englehart sisters; Kathleen "Candy" (husband Russ) Donton & Jackie Marinkov; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded by brothers; Marvin "Bud" Englehart & Thomas Englehart, and sisters; Gail Englehart & Louise Englehart. A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St Lebanon PA 17042 at 12:00p with a viewing from 11:00a-12:00p. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
