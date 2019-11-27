|
David M. Nolt
David M. Nolt, 90, formerly of Annville, a resident of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Anna W. Sauder Nolt who died August 6, 2019. Born in Earl Twp, he was the son of the late Eli O. and Mattie Martin Nolt.
David was a retired farmer. He was a member of Mountain View Mennonite Church in Lebanon.
He is survived by eight sons: Harold married to Twila (Betsker) Nolt, East Earl, Glenn married to Rosa (Esbenshade) Nolt, Strasburg, Leonard married to Karen (Eby) Nolt, Lititz, Earl married to Tina (Buckwalter) Nolt, Leola, Mervin married to Carol (Smith) Nolt, Denver, Eli married to Darla (Zimmerman) Nolt, Annville, Barry married to Patty (Miller) Nolt, Middletown, Steven married to Julia (Weaver) Nolt, Newmanstown, 29 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, three siblings: Ivan M. married to Mary (Oberholtzer) Nolt, Ephrata, Elizabeth Mae married to Moses N. Good, Mt. Joy, Allen M. married to Florence (Horst) Nolt, New Holland. He was preceded in death by seven siblings: Titus M. Nolt, Ella M. Nolt, Eli M. Nolt, Martin M. Nolt, John M. Nolt, Irvin M. Nolt and Martha (Samuel) Martin.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Mountain View Mennonite Church, 194 Butler Rd., Lebanon. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. at Fairmount Homes, Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019