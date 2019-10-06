|
David M. Steckbeck
Lebanon - David M. Steckbeck, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Ann (Groh) Steckbeck. Born in Lebanon, PA on January 4, 1949, David was a son of the late Theodore H. and Betty Jane (Fink) Steckbeck. He was a United States Navy veteran and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
David is survived by two daughters, Beth Ann Barto and Cherie Lynn Kaufman; a step-daughter, Jodi Lynn Checket; four grandchildren, Geoffrey Kaufman, Jennifer Kaufman, Keah Shutt and Seth Checket; two great grandchildren, Connor Samuelson and Ayden Shutt; three brothers, Edward Steckbeck, husband of Gayle, Robert Steckbeck, husband of Joanne, and Peter Steckbeck, husband of Karen; a sister, Jeanne Bishop, wife of Gary. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Randy Shutt.
A visitation and fellowship will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 141 West Main Street, Fredericksburg, PA 17026. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019