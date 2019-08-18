|
|
David M. Zohlman
Lebanon - David M. Zohlman, 55, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Tammy S. Kapp, also of Lebanon.
David was born in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York on May 26, 1964. He was the son of Linda Zohlman Goodwin, wife of James Goodwin, of Lady Lake, FL. Dave was a retired truck driver and school bus driver. He enjoyed following the Dallas Cowboys, racing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: sons Anthony, Jonathan, and Brandon, step-daughter Amy Miller, wife of Loren Miller, step-son Seric Kapp, granddaughter Harriet, and brothers Edward Zohlman and Timothy Zohlman (husband of Delores Zohlman). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019