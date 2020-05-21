Resources
More Obituaries for David Kreider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Paul Kreider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Paul Kreider Obituary
David Paul Kreider

David (aka: T-Bone) Kreider, Age 95, died 4/27/2020 as a result of Probable COVID-19 Associated Respiratory Disease. David was born in Lebanon on January 4, 1925, son of the late Henry Leon & Ruth Elvira (Dressler) Kreider. He was predeceased by two wives, Elizabeth Mae Copenhaver and Ruth Ann Miller. He had worked for The Lebanon Steel Foundry, Weis Markets, and as a school crossing guard at 6th & Chestnut Street. A member (and former commander) of the Lebanon VFW, he had served in the Navy during WW 2. He enjoyed being with friends, golfing, sports, life. He was 1 of 3 children, preceded in death by sisters Laverne Posey and Ruth Halawith. Surviving are 3 children (son William Kreider and daughters Ruthann Mitchell and Kelly Snyder), 6 grandchildren [John Mitchell, Emily (Mitchell) Ordaz, Ami Kreider, Timothy Kreider, Jeffrey Latta, and Brittnee Latta]. and 5 great grandchildren. Internment will be at a date and time to be announced in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -