David Paul Kreider
David (aka: T-Bone) Kreider, Age 95, died 4/27/2020 as a result of Probable COVID-19 Associated Respiratory Disease. David was born in Lebanon on January 4, 1925, son of the late Henry Leon & Ruth Elvira (Dressler) Kreider. He was predeceased by two wives, Elizabeth Mae Copenhaver and Ruth Ann Miller. He had worked for The Lebanon Steel Foundry, Weis Markets, and as a school crossing guard at 6th & Chestnut Street. A member (and former commander) of the Lebanon VFW, he had served in the Navy during WW 2. He enjoyed being with friends, golfing, sports, life. He was 1 of 3 children, preceded in death by sisters Laverne Posey and Ruth Halawith. Surviving are 3 children (son William Kreider and daughters Ruthann Mitchell and Kelly Snyder), 6 grandchildren [John Mitchell, Emily (Mitchell) Ordaz, Ami Kreider, Timothy Kreider, Jeffrey Latta, and Brittnee Latta]. and 5 great grandchildren. Internment will be at a date and time to be announced in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 21 to May 24, 2020