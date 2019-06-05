Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David R. Tobias Obituary
David R. Tobias

Richland - David R. Tobias, 53, of Richland, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2019 at Pinnacle Health, Harrisburg.

David, a son of Judith A. (Moser), wife of Woody Godwin, of Shillington and the late Kenneth R. Tobias, was born in Lebanon. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Danielle K., wife of Dale Pszczolkowski, Womelsdorf, and Brittany L., wife of George Wike, Richland; a brother, Kevin R. Tobias, husband of Kam, Fredericksburg; a granddaughter, Abigail; and his fiance, Leisha Nunez-Holder, and her two children, Larissa and Matthew.

He was a 1983 graduate of ElCO High School, and was last working Saturday for Paul Miller Trucking.

He was an avid hunter, and had enjoyed watching racing.

A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, June 7th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 5, 2019
