|
|
David Robert Restivo
Myerstown - David Robert Restivo, 47, of Myerstown, PA died Friday, April 12, 2019 at home.
Born in Bayshore, NY on September 24, 1971, he was a son of Patricia Ellen (Martin) Jenson, step son of Edwin Jenson; son of Robert Stephen Restivo stepson of Linda Restivo.
David was a graduate of Bellport High School, Bellport, NY and an amazing chef.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by daughter, Kaitlyn Raiano; son, David Coakley; siblings, Laurie, Louis, & Tiffany Restivo; nieces& nephews, Jason Jr., Tyler, Sarah, Dylan, Sophia, Clovis, Kyros; aunts, Jo wife of Roy, Ginnie wife of Paul; uncles, Bud husband of Allison and Uncle Al (AKA Shot as noted by David)
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Alfred Louis Restivo; maternal grandparents, Walter & Polly Martin.
Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Rd., Manheim, PA. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. A meal will follow the service in the parish hall. Inurnment will be private.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019