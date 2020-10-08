David W. Baker
Lebanon - David W. "Dave" Baker, 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, July 30, 1958 to the late William W. Baker Jr. and Mildred M. Baker nee Longenecker. He taught percussion at Northern Lebanon High School, but you might know Dave from Boscovs, where he was an excellent salesman for 30 years in the suit department. Dave enjoyed walking and was an avid baseball fan with extensive knowledge of stats on players and teams, and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc, 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com