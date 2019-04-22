Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
707 State Route 419
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Z. King


1943 - 2019
David Z. King Obituary
David Z. King

Myerstown - David Z. King, 75, of Myerstown, died at home April 20, 2019 at 6:13pm. David was the husband of Emma F. (Lapp) King. David was born June 24, 1943, the son of the late Jacob and Rachel Zook King. He is survived by his children Mary L. wife of Samuel E. King (Rebersburg), Rachel L. King, Jacob L. (Elizabeth L.) King, Susie L. wife of Thomas Peachey, Aaron L. (Katie Ann) King, Benuel L. (Barbara Z.) King, Elmer L. (Mary S.), Malinda wife of Levi L. Stoltzfus, Reuben L. (Maryann S.) King, Phares L. (Mary S.) King, 43 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sibling Annie Z. Stoltzfus wife of the late Isaac M. Lapp, Stephen K. Smoker, Stephen M. Stoltzfus, and Samuel Z. King (Elizabeth). He is preceded in death by grandson Chris S. King, a brother Benjamin F. King and a sister Mary Z. Faassen. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10:00am at 707 State Route 419 Myerstown PA, followed by interment at Lapp cemetery. Clauser Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
