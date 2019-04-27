|
|
Dawn G. Sell
Lebanon - Dawn G. Sell, 83, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Manor Care, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Ronald M. Sell, Sr. She was born in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County on September 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Leon and Nellie German Keener. Dawn was employed as a seamstress at a garment factory in Lebanon and later worked as bookkeeper for her husband's business, Sell's Body Shop. She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church in Myerstown and enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and cooking. Dawn is survived by a son, Ronald J. Sell and wife Jamie of Lebanon; companion of 20 years, Jonas Kreider of Lebanon: nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Sell Hogan; grandson, Richard Hogan, III; sister, Ruth Lambert. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm in Sinking Spring Cemetery, 42 N. Hull St., Sinking Spring, PA. A viewing on Wednesday from 11:00 am to 11:30 am at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to of Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019