Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Sinking Spring Cemetery
42 N. Hull St
Sinking Spring, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Sell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn G. Sell


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn G. Sell Obituary
Dawn G. Sell

Lebanon - Dawn G. Sell, 83, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Manor Care, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Ronald M. Sell, Sr. She was born in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County on September 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Leon and Nellie German Keener. Dawn was employed as a seamstress at a garment factory in Lebanon and later worked as bookkeeper for her husband's business, Sell's Body Shop. She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church in Myerstown and enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and cooking. Dawn is survived by a son, Ronald J. Sell and wife Jamie of Lebanon; companion of 20 years, Jonas Kreider of Lebanon: nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Sell Hogan; grandson, Richard Hogan, III; sister, Ruth Lambert. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm in Sinking Spring Cemetery, 42 N. Hull St., Sinking Spring, PA. A viewing on Wednesday from 11:00 am to 11:30 am at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to of Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now