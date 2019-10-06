Resources
Dawn L. Umberger (Moyer) Greenawalt


1936 - 2019
Dawn L. Umberger (Moyer) Greenawalt Obituary
Dawn L. (nee Moyer) Umberger Greenawalt

Jonestown - Dawn L. (nee Moyer) Umberger Greenawalt, 83, entered into her eternal rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Though ill, she slipped away peacefully while resting in her home in Jonestown. Born in Lebanon on April 12, 1936, Dawn was the daughter of the late Ralph and Beryl Bordner Moyer. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954. In her more youthful years she enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and vacations at the beach. Later in life she spent many years doing mission work in Florida during the winter months. She will also be forever remembered for her "out of this world" sugar cookies and potato filling. In addition to her husband, she is grieved by her children: Michael and Julie Umberger, TX; Kathy and Craig Meyer, Annville; Neil and Maria Umberger, Jonestown; John and Denise Umberger, Myerstown; Scott Umberger, Harrisburg; and daughter in the heart, Midori Sasaki, Tokyo; By grandchildren: Michael and Camille Umberger, Lebanon; Brady and Amanda Umberger, SC; Rachel and Dexter Daubert, Annville; Candice and Devon Reynolds, Mt. Wolf; Katelyn and Jared Daski, Lebanon; Laura Umberger and Kevin Stumpf, Myerstown; and Scott Umberger, Jr., Harrisburg. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph Moyer, SC; a niece, Karen Kirk, Harrisburg; and a nephew, Jon Moyer, SC. She was preceded in death by a son, John T. Umberger; a brother, George Moyer; and a sister, Doris Kirk. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
