Dawn R. Miller
Jonestown - Dawn R. Miller, 51, of Jonestown passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Daniel L. Miller, and they would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on September 7th.
Born on May 2, 1968, Dawn was the daughter of Margaret S. Burk Guilliams of Mt. Gretna and the late Dr. Jack L. Guilliams. She worked at Tech Cast, Inc. in Myerstown as the Quality Assurance Manager. Dawn had a Third Degree Blackbelt. She enjoyed shopping, shoes and playing the piano. She was a member of the Phillies Fan Club. She especially loved her Tiffany.
In addition to her husband and mother, Dawn is survived by her brother Sean husband of Jackie Guilliams of Walnutport, PA; sisters Leigh wife of Eric Dietz of Winter Haven, FL, Kara wife of Michael Tshudy of Indiana, PA, Janel wife of Michael Burns of Stevensville, MD, Brooke Guilliams of Hershey, and Tamara wife of David Passenant of Holbrook, NY; her mother- and father-in-law Sharon wife of Barry Miller of Bethel; brother-in-law Michael and his wife Karin of Lebanon; sisters-in-law Leslie Miller and her companion George Goodman, Jr. of Fredericksburg and Laurie wife of Alex Gerena of Womelsdorf; and best friends Sharon and Mike Boyer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DonateLifePA, 401 North 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 7, 2019