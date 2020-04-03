Services
Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-652-7701
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra A. Green Obituary
Debra A. Green, 66, of Carlisle, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation through their website: abcf.org/donate.

Those wishing to read her complete obituary, or share memories and condolences are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -