Debra A. Green, 66, of Carlisle, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation through their website: abcf.org/donate.
Those wishing to read her complete obituary, or share memories and condolences are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020