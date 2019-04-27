|
Debra E. Bashore
Bethel - Debra E. Bashore, 64, of Bethel, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home.
She was the wife of Richard Bashore, Sr. They celebrated their 47th Anniversary on December 18, 2018.
Born in Lebanon, on June 25, 1954, She was a daughter of the late Annie (Whitman) and Clarence Barto.
Debra worked at Bell & Evans as a quality control personnel.
She was a hardworking, devoted wife, who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Debra is survived by two sons, Richard Bashore, Jr. husband of Donna, Keith Bashore, husband of Teresa; Grandchildren, Cody, Amanda, Travis, & Brittany.
She was preceded in death by her brother Terry Barto.
There will be no funeral service. A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Final services are private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019