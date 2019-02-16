Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Debra Louise Griffe Obituary
Debra Louise Griffe

Myerstown - Debra Louise Griffe, 60, died Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born in Lebanon, on August 10, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Christine J. (Weiss) and Paul Griffe.

Deb was a member of Myerstown Baptist Church. She enjoyed helping out in the church.

Deb is survived by a sister, Karen, wife of Marty Pfautz, of Newmanstown; several nieces and a nephew.

In addition to her parents, Deb was preceded in death by her brothers; Ronald and Glenn Griffe.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc. 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Millbach Community Cemetery Newmanstown, PA.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019
