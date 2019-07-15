Services
Delbert N. Kohr


1937 - 2019
Delbert N. Kohr Obituary
Delbert N. Kohr

Lebanon - Delbert N. Kohr, 82, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Shirley A. (Merkey) Kohr, to whom he would have been married 57 years on September 15, 2019.

Born in Hershey on June 19, 1937, he was the son of the late Norman I. and Violet (Firestine) Kohr.

A 1955 graduate of Palmyra High School, he received his Associate's Degree from Hershey Junior College in 1957. Delbert was a member of United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, Lebanon. He served in the Army National Guard. Delbert was employed at Ft. Indiantown Gap and the New Cumberland Army Depot for a combined 30 years. He enjoyed antiques and traveling with his wife.

In addition to his wife, Delbert is survived by his dog, Marvin.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Delbert's family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Compassionate Care Hospice and Bob for the care provided to Delbert.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 15, 2019
