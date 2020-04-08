|
|
Della M. Reeder
Annville - Della M. Reeder, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born November 30, 1929 in Dauphin County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Shultz) Wright and widow of John W. Reeder since March 2016. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Norma J. Stone and sisters Geraldine Peters, Betty Wallace, and Romaine Ginder.
Della retired from H.B. Reese Candy Company and enjoyed camping, golfing, square dancing, and playing cards with friends.
Surviving are her son David W. Reeder and companion Joyce Anderson of York Haven; son-in-law Luther "Chip" Stone of Annville; grandchildren Brandy, Melissa, Andrew, Keith, and Kendra; and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be private due to the current situation. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020