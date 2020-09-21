1/1
Delores F. Ream
Delores F. Ream

Lebanon - Delores F. Ream, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Larry L. Ream of Lebanon. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in July.

Born Myerstown on November 14, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Pearl (Blatt) Lausch. Delores did housekeeping for most of her life. As a wife, she was a great companion. She was a devoted, caring mother. Family meant everything to her. She raised & took great care of her children and helped raise her grandchildren. Delores was selfless, generous, strong & funny. She will be greatly missed by all. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She loved playing cards, games, coloring & making yearly trips to visit her family in South Carolina.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Troy S. husband of Marilyn Ream of Annville, Kam M. wife of Kevin Tobias of Fredericksburg, Corey L. Ream of Lebanon and Paula Jo wife of Kevin Miller of Lebanon; grandchildren Jordan, Jennifer, Hailey and Dagon; great grandchildren Logan, Erika and Torvi; brother Donald Bashore, Sr. & his wife Barbara of West Columbia, SC; and sisters Darlene wife of Lester Copenhaver of Newmanstown and Jeanette Hafer of Myerstown. She was preceded in death by her brother Jay Keeney.

Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
