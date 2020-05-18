Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Delores M. "Dolly" Mumma

Lebanon - Delores M. "Dolly" Mumma, 79, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Friday, July 26, 1940 to the late Ralph Sattazahn and Zula Sattazahn nee Brown in North Cornwall, PA. She was a member of Quentin United Church of Christ. Delores and Robert would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers and her pets. Surviving are husband Robert N. Mumma; daughters Rodell Snader, Rachel Russo, Robin D. Hostetter and spouse Alan; grandchildren Vanessa Hostetter, Brandon Hostetter, Austin Snader, Robert Snader, Reagan Reese, Alexander Russo. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to - Greater PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Avenue Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Quentin United Church of Christ, PO Box 1138, Quentin PA 17083. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020
