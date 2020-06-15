Denise M. Rajchel
Myerstown - Denise M. Rajchel, 48 of Myerstown passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on December 14, 1971, the daughter of Clarence D. Snyder of Lebanon and the late Michelle Sandra (Neuman) Snyder. Denise was the wife of Mark Rajchel to whom she married August 14, 2009. Mrs. Rajchel was a Scientist with Schott Pharmaceuticals, Lebanon. She was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven in Myerstown. Surviving in addition to her husband are two step sons: Mark M. Rajchel of Richmond, VA and Paul W. Rajchel of New York, N.Y; brother: David Snyder of Lebanon and three nephews: Andrew, Dennis and Michael Snyder. A Funeral Mass will be held in Mary Gate of Heaven Church, 188 West McKinley Ave, Myerstown, PA, 17067 on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon. Contribution may be made in Denise's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.