Denise R. Eisenhauer
- - Denise R. Eisenhauer went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her wife, Lynn A. Byrem of Harrisburg, PA; her sister, Mary K. Selman, brother-in-law, Joe Selman, and nieces, Suzanne and Elizabeth Selman of Coopersburg, PA; her sister, Colette L. Fair, brother-in-law, Charles Fair, and nieces, Katelyn and Megan Fair of Greensburg, PA; her sister Jacqueline Travers, brother-in-law, Shawn Travers, and nieces, Riley and Ella Travers of Concord, CA; her brother, Bradley Eisenhauer, and niece, Erin Eisenhauer of Lebanon, PA; her sister-in-law, Debra Miller, and niece, Danelle Miller, and nephew, Cavin Miller of Harrisburg, PA; her sister-in-law, Jody Ransdell, brother-in-law, Jason Ransdell, and nieces, Regan and Paige Ransdell of Tucson, AZ; and her soon-to-be great-nephew.
She was the daughter of the late Jack and Suzanne (Moran) Eisenhauer.
Denise worked for the Harrisburg School District and retired after 28 years of teaching from Melrose Elementary School. She was a unique, dedicated teacher who touched many children's lives. She loved her family and friends, the beach, and her furry children, Zackariah, Jakob, Annie, and Lacey.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 2 North Eighth Street, Lebanon, friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to Mass. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Linglestown Road Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charities: The Lupus Foundation of PA Harrisburg Branch, 218 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033; OCRA: The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 [email protected]; and Willing Hearts Dalmatian Rescue, P.O. Box 11, Royersford, PA 19468 - donations to [email protected]
Those wishing to share memories and condolences, please visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.
