Dennis D. Christ, Sr.
Fredericksburg - Dennis D. Christ, Sr., 70, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Rita L. (Richard) Christ of Fredericksburg. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on April 10th.
Born in Pottsville on December 12, 1948, he was the son of the late Carl I. and Catherine P. (Hein) Christ. Dennis graduated from Pine Grove High School with the Class of 1967. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Dennis was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg. He was an auto mechanic and skilled laborer. He also took pride being a caretaker of his church, community center, and Cedar Hill Cemetery for many years, as well as helping others. Dennis coached the Fredericksburg Dodgers Little League team. He enjoyed volunteering at the JOY Food Pantry and the community rummage sale. His hobbies included metal detecting, coin collecting, playing the lottery, watching football and NASCAR. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Dennis D. Christ, Jr., of Fredericksburg; daughter Danielle D. wife of Daniel Hitz of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Jack, Benjamin, and Kai; and sister Cathy Daniel of Pine Grove. He was proceeded in death by a brother James Christ and grandson Samuel Hitz.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3050 S. Pine Grove St., Fredericksburg, PA 17026. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church or the Cedar Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 246, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019