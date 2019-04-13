|
Dennis E. Heck
Lebanon - Dennis E. Heck, 74, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Lebanon on August 6, 1944, he was the son of the late Ralph and Loretta Erb Heck. 43 years ago, Dennis started Universal Pools and in the later years worked along with his son in running the business. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially riding his Harley Trike. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Dennis will always be remembered as being an expert in his field and was always willing to help anyone when they had a problem.
He is survived by his sons Kyle C. and his wife Tamah Heck of Lebanon and Kevin E. and his wife Sharon Heck of Lebanon; fiancé Pamela Ann Weaner; brother Ralph "Butch" Heck of Elizabethtown; grandchildren Shelby, Alexis and Kyle "KC" and great grandchildren Izayah and Ava.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held prior to the service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Wednesday, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019