Dennis "Garf" Garloff
Myerstown - Dennis "Garf" Garloff, 67, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Sharon K. (Troutman) Garloff. They celebrated their 31st anniversary on June 18, 2019.
Born in Lebanon on December 2, 1951, he was a son of the late Marguerite M. (Naftzinger) and Elmer Garloff.
Garf worked as a mechanic at AWI and volunteered at the Lebanon VA Hospital for the last 6 years. He also worked for White's Harley Davidson.
Garf was a member of Tulpehocken UCC, Richland. He was an avid HO Slot car collector, who loved his Harley, enjoyed visiting with the veterans and their spouses, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Garf is survived by a daughter, Tina Garloff, companion of Rudy Rodriguez, of Lebanon; son, William Garloff, husband of Alison, of Dundalk, MD; grandchildren, Desiree Rodriguez, Jessica Garloff, William Garloff, Jr., John King, Mark King, and Hope Garloff; five great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Clements; brothers, Merrill, Larry, and John Garloff; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Garloff.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September, 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tulpehocken UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd,, Richland. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Tulpehocken UCC Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tulpehocken UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd., Richland, PA 17087.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019