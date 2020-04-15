Services
Dennis L. Hetrick


1952 - 2020
Dennis L. Hetrick Obituary
Dennis L. Hetrick

Palmyra - Dennis L. Hetrick, 67, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born December 7, 1952 in Hershey, he was a son of the late Herman and Irene (Eshelman) Hetrick.

Denny was a graduate of Palmyra High School, worked many years for Valley Pools, enjoyed working in the yard, woodworking, and making bird houses.

Surviving are his wife Debbie L. (Andrews) Hetrick; son Wade Hetrick of Lebanon; four stepchildren and their families; sister Wilma, wife of Dale Aucker of Hershey; brothers Ray, husband of Donna Hetrick and Tom, husband of Joyce Hetrick all of Palmyra; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
