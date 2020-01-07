|
|
Dennis Lamar Kehler
Lebanon - Dennis Lamar Kehler, 49, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Lebanon to Patricia (Wesner) Kehler, of Lebanon and the late Ralph Kehler and was the husband of Kathleen A. (Hainley) Kehler with whom he shared 14 years of marriage.
Dennis was a truck driver for UPS for 28 years. He was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School, class of 1989. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
In addition to his wife and mother, Dennis is survived by three daughters, Holly Kehler of Middletown, Angie Cassel of New Holland, Nicole Grier of Manheim; eight grandchildren: one great-grandchild; a sister, Donna Miller of Lebanon and a niece and a nephew.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, followed by funeral services at 11:30 AM with Pastor Joel Hainley and Pastor Arthur Karick officiating. Interment will take place in the Millbach Community Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020