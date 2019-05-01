|
|
Dennis R. Hoke
Cleona - Dennis R. Hoke, 65, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Born in Lebanon on June 9, 1953, he was a son of the late Patricia (Price) and George M. Hoke.
Dennis was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his brothers, Michael Hoke husband of Debbie, David Hoke husband of Sharon, Kevin Hoke, & Gary Hoke husband of Bonnie; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Hamlin Cemetery Bethel Twp., PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County 150 N. Ramona Road Myerstown, PA 17067.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 1, 2019