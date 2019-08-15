|
|
Dewain L. Miller
Kissimmee, FL - Dewain L. Miller, 84, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Amber Lakes Assisted Living Facility in Kissimmee.
Born in Cornwall on March 24, 1935, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Ethel Weyand Miller. Dewain retired from Delta Airlines in MI where he was in food service. Following retirement, he worked for Disney World in Orlando where he transported visitors on the water from Magic Kingdom to Wilderness Lodge. He enjoyed singing in an all male chorus in FL. He played the organ and the piano and enjoyed making ceramics and crocheting. He was an FFA member at S. Lebanon High School and was the school's first male cheerleader.
He is survived by his brothers Wayne and Meredith both of Lebanon; sisters Dolores Hitz of Annville, Gloria Krall of Schaefferstown, Karen Boltz of Lebanon and Marilyn Kanalos of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by a brother Gale Miller and sister Twila Kepley
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Ebenezer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer' Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019