Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewain Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewain L. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dewain L. Miller Obituary
Dewain L. Miller

Kissimmee, FL - Dewain L. Miller, 84, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Amber Lakes Assisted Living Facility in Kissimmee.

Born in Cornwall on March 24, 1935, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Ethel Weyand Miller. Dewain retired from Delta Airlines in MI where he was in food service. Following retirement, he worked for Disney World in Orlando where he transported visitors on the water from Magic Kingdom to Wilderness Lodge. He enjoyed singing in an all male chorus in FL. He played the organ and the piano and enjoyed making ceramics and crocheting. He was an FFA member at S. Lebanon High School and was the school's first male cheerleader.

He is survived by his brothers Wayne and Meredith both of Lebanon; sisters Dolores Hitz of Annville, Gloria Krall of Schaefferstown, Karen Boltz of Lebanon and Marilyn Kanalos of Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by a brother Gale Miller and sister Twila Kepley

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Ebenezer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer' Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dewain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now