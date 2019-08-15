Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Diana L. Tschudy


1969 - 2019
Diana L. Tschudy Obituary
Diana L. Tschudy

Newmanstown - Diana L. Tschudy, 50, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence.

She was the wife of John I. Tschudy, III, to whom she was married 14 years on June 18, 2019.

Born in Lebanon, PA on April 10, 1969, she was the daughter of Donald R. and Ann E. (Hallman) Leibig, both of Newmanstown.

A 1987 graduate of ELCO High School, Diana was a member of the Mt. Aetna Fire Co. She enjoyed going to the gym and for walks; The Green Dragon Farmer's Market; traveling to Florida; and playing BINGO.

In addition to her husband and parents, Diana is survived by a daughter, Sierra Tschudy, of Newmanstown; sisters, Elizabeth Leibig, of Newmanstown, Barbara, wife of Hubert Risser, of Richland, Dawn Leibig, of Newmanstown, Donna, wife of Larry Miller, of Richland; and eight nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. A viewing will also be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Campbelltown United Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or the , please visit to donate.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
