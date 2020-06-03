Diane J. House
Diane J. House

Peach Bottom - Diane J. House, 66, of Peach Bottom, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Syracuse, NY to the late Richard and Jane House.

Diane is survived by her husband of 37 years, William Swope; sons, Ryan House-Swope, Brendan House-Swope, and Graham House-Swope; and granddaughter, Lillian House-Swope.

Diane graduated from Corcoran High in in Syracuse, NY; Binghamton University with a BS in Psychology; West Virginia University with a MS in Psychology; and Millersville University with an MA in Reading Specialty. She was an Elementary Reading Specialist in the Solanco School District for 16 years and retired in 2016.

Diane was an avid reader and had a lifelong love of knitting and fiber art. She was passionate about human rights, music, film, and strived to make the world a better place for all!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

The family will have a private burial service. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date when the Cornavirus has ebbed and all friends and acquaintances are welcome to attend it. It is tentatively planned for mid to late July. An announcement of the date and venue will be posted on Diane's Facebook page.

To send a condolence, please visit Diane's Memorial Page at CremationPA.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

