|
|
Diane L. Gilbert
Lebanon - Diane L. Gilbert, 64, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home after a three year courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of George M. Gilbert, Sr. They would have been married 13 years on May 20, 2019. Born in Annville on February 5, 1955, Diane was a daughter of the late Paul A. and Doris J. (Springborn) Ebright. Diane was the worlds best daughter, sister, wife, and grandmother. Most of all, she was her husband's best friend. Her beauty and love showed in everything she did and touched. One couldn't ask for a better neighbor. She was loved by all who knew her. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons - Robert and Kris Gamble; two sisters - Bonnie Diefenderfer and Linda Eberly; a brother Paul Ebright; a grandson, Daniel Gamble; her granddaughter and best friend, Chloe who she affectionately referred to as "Neena". Special thanks to Linda and Vi. The family would like to thank Wellspan Hospice for all their excellent care and help. Funeral services will be held privately. There will be no viewing; for this angel is in the Lord's kingdom now. No flowers per Diane's wishes. Donations in her memory may be sent to The Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 5, 2019