Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
31 Rehrersburg Rd.
Bethel, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
31 Rehrersburg Rd.
Bethel, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Feathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane S. Feathers


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane S. Feathers Obituary
Diane S. Feathers

Bethel - Diane S. Feathers, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was the wife of Elvie W. Feathers, who died August 5, 1997.

Born in Bethel Twp., PA on August 26, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Spitler) Emerich.

A 1964 graduate of Bethel High School, she was a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Rehrersburg, where she served on many committees. Diane was employed as a waitress at the Gin Mill, Lebanon, for over 30 years. She also worked at Expressions, Mt. Aetna, for over 10 years, and Sunset Outlets, Lebanon, for about 10 years. Diane was a member of the Blue Mountain 50 Plus Club of Bethel. She enjoyed decorating, spending time with her family, shopping, and cooking.

Diane is survived by a daughter, Tanya Feathers, with whom she resided; son, Tim, husband of Leeanne Shank, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Krista, Karen, Eric, and Shyanne; sisters, Louise, wife of Carl Graby, of Bethel, Denise, wife of Scott Bohn, of Bethel; brothers, Gary, husband of Sally Emerich, of Bethel, Dennis, husband of Judy Emerich, of Bethel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, preceded by a visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, PO Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now