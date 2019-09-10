|
|
Diane S. Feathers
Bethel - Diane S. Feathers, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence.
She was the wife of Elvie W. Feathers, who died August 5, 1997.
Born in Bethel Twp., PA on August 26, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Spitler) Emerich.
A 1964 graduate of Bethel High School, she was a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Rehrersburg, where she served on many committees. Diane was employed as a waitress at the Gin Mill, Lebanon, for over 30 years. She also worked at Expressions, Mt. Aetna, for over 10 years, and Sunset Outlets, Lebanon, for about 10 years. Diane was a member of the Blue Mountain 50 Plus Club of Bethel. She enjoyed decorating, spending time with her family, shopping, and cooking.
Diane is survived by a daughter, Tanya Feathers, with whom she resided; son, Tim, husband of Leeanne Shank, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Krista, Karen, Eric, and Shyanne; sisters, Louise, wife of Carl Graby, of Bethel, Denise, wife of Scott Bohn, of Bethel; brothers, Gary, husband of Sally Emerich, of Bethel, Dennis, husband of Judy Emerich, of Bethel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, preceded by a visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, PO Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019