|
|
Diane Thornton
Estero, FL - Diane L. (Phillippy)Thornton, 71, died peacefully on Sunday, August 25th at JoAnne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on September 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Phillippy and Betty (Klinger) Phillippy. She grew up in Lebanon, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1965.
After high school, she attended Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia until leaving to fulfill her duties as Miss Lebanon Valley and her subsequent competition in the Miss Pennsylvania beauty pageant.
Diane was always a beauty to her husband Kip, the love of her life, whom she married 51 years ago this year. Together, they raised two wonderful sons, Todd and Tim.
Diane worked for a time at Lycoming Telephone Company in Pine Grove, but we believe many more will remember her as the Pine Grove Elementary School cafeteria attendant who helped little hands open their milk cartons.
Quick-witted, giving and so very creative, Diane was a doting mother, grandmother and aunt. To visit with her meant rolling dough for gingerbread men, learning a new and delicious recipe and always plenty of laughter.
In addition to her husband Kip, and sons Todd (Shannon) and Tim (Lisa), Diane is survived by her mother-in-law Gloria Blantz, sister Kandace Gassert (Dave), brother David Phillippy(Deb), grandchildren, Tanner, Abigail, Ava, Skyler, Summer and Tripp, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends whom will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Tiffany, brother Jeffrey, and grandson Tucker.
The family would like to thank the staff of JoAnne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs for their thoughtful care of Diane throughout the last month of her illness.
A memorial service and a celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Suedberg Church of God Saturday, October 12 at 11 am. All are welcome to attend. A private burial service will take place at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019