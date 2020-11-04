Diane W. HorlacherAnnville - Diane W. Horlacher, 77, of Annville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was the wife of Bob Horlacher, with whom she celebrated 51 years in marriage. She had endured cancer for 13 years with great courage and amazing grace.Diane was born in Harrisburg on June 21, 1943, to the late John and Edna (Binkley) Walmer. Diane obtained her master's degree from Columbia University. She taught French at the college level, was the bookkeeper/secretary for the Mount Gretna Campmeeting Association, and also volunteered at the Align Life Ministries, Pregnancy Services in Lebanon, for 24 years. She was a member of Gingrichs Mennonite Church, where she was involved with various church activities and Bible studies. She enjoyed bird watching, listening to worship songs, and mostly spending time with her family.Surviving in addition to her husband, are her children, Maureen Chritzman and her husband, Mark, of Annville, and Craig Horlacher and his wife, Cathy, of Lebanon. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Alannah and Acadia, and siblings Jack Walmer and his wife, Lynn Alexander, of State College, and Sally McKeever and her husband, David, of Hershey.Services will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Align Life Ministries, PO Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.