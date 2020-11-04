1/1
Diane W. Horlacher
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane W. Horlacher

Annville - Diane W. Horlacher, 77, of Annville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was the wife of Bob Horlacher, with whom she celebrated 51 years in marriage. She had endured cancer for 13 years with great courage and amazing grace.

Diane was born in Harrisburg on June 21, 1943, to the late John and Edna (Binkley) Walmer. Diane obtained her master's degree from Columbia University. She taught French at the college level, was the bookkeeper/secretary for the Mount Gretna Campmeeting Association, and also volunteered at the Align Life Ministries, Pregnancy Services in Lebanon, for 24 years. She was a member of Gingrichs Mennonite Church, where she was involved with various church activities and Bible studies. She enjoyed bird watching, listening to worship songs, and mostly spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are her children, Maureen Chritzman and her husband, Mark, of Annville, and Craig Horlacher and his wife, Cathy, of Lebanon. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Alannah and Acadia, and siblings Jack Walmer and his wife, Lynn Alexander, of State College, and Sally McKeever and her husband, David, of Hershey.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Align Life Ministries, PO Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.





Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
618 E Main St
Annville, PA 17003-1513
(717) 867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved