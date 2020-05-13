|
|
Dianne L. Luciotti
Lebanon - Dianne L. Luciotti, 46, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Born in Lebanon on August 22, 1973, Dianne was a daughter of late Donald E. Schlegel, Sr. and Susanne Hermansky Schlegel. She was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School's Class of 1992. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her partner, Michael Shay and her two sons Benjamin and Zachary. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, and trivia and valued spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by two children, Benjamin and Zachary Luciotti; her partner Michael Shay; one sister, Debra Mills, wife of Jay; two brothers Donald Schlegel, Jr. and Michael Schlegel, husband of Rene, as well as many cousins and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianne's name may be made to The Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020