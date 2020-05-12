|
|
Dixie Lee Petry
Newmanstown - Dixie Lee Petry, 74, of Newmanstown died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Briarleaf Nursing and Convalescent Home. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Nornhold and Alverta Kreiser Bickelman. She was the loving wife of the late William C. Petry III.
She was the owner of the Pretzel Hut for 15 years. She enjoyed babysitting each and every one of her seven grandchildren. She was a member of the American Legion where she liked to volunteer helping Veterans. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and shopping.
Surviving are three children, Penny Barry wife of John, William C. Petry IV husband of Roberta, and Monika Brandt wife of Alan. Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her companion of 10 years, Howard Miller, four sisters in law and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is her step father, Clarence Bickelman, two sisters Marie George, Nancy Hedges and one brother William Bickelman.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lebanon County VA Medical Center. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Charles F. Snyder Jr.
Funeral Home & Crematory
717-560-5100
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020