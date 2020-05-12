Services
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Petry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lee Petry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Lee Petry Obituary
Dixie Lee Petry

Newmanstown - Dixie Lee Petry, 74, of Newmanstown died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Briarleaf Nursing and Convalescent Home. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Nornhold and Alverta Kreiser Bickelman. She was the loving wife of the late William C. Petry III.

She was the owner of the Pretzel Hut for 15 years. She enjoyed babysitting each and every one of her seven grandchildren. She was a member of the American Legion where she liked to volunteer helping Veterans. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and shopping.

Surviving are three children, Penny Barry wife of John, William C. Petry IV husband of Roberta, and Monika Brandt wife of Alan. Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her companion of 10 years, Howard Miller, four sisters in law and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is her step father, Clarence Bickelman, two sisters Marie George, Nancy Hedges and one brother William Bickelman.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lebanon County VA Medical Center. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

Charles F. Snyder Jr.

Funeral Home & Crematory

717-560-5100
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -