Dolores A. Miller
Annville - Dolores A. Miller, 85, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. Born in Reading, PA on January 8, 1935, Dolores was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Peplowski) Waldensberger. She was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, class of 1953, a member of St. Mary's Church and the Annville Senior Center. She loved dogs, watching the Phillies, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.
Dolores is survived by four sons, Michael Miller, husband of Ann Marie, Thomas Miller and companion Michelle Sheffy, Stephen Miller, husband of Laurie Fouse-Miller, and Todd Miller, husband of Jennifer; three grandchildren, Adam Miller, Brooke Samuelson, and Gage Miller; a sister, Phyllis Hammant, wife of Jerry; a niece, Vicki Deitzler, and a step-brother, James Leiss, husband of Patricia. She was preceded in death by a son, William, a granddaughter, Payton, and her step-mother and good friend, Katherine Mary Waldensberger.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4th at St. Gertrude's Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com