1/
Dolores A. Miller
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. Miller

Annville - Dolores A. Miller, 85, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. Born in Reading, PA on January 8, 1935, Dolores was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Peplowski) Waldensberger. She was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, class of 1953, a member of St. Mary's Church and the Annville Senior Center. She loved dogs, watching the Phillies, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

Dolores is survived by four sons, Michael Miller, husband of Ann Marie, Thomas Miller and companion Michelle Sheffy, Stephen Miller, husband of Laurie Fouse-Miller, and Todd Miller, husband of Jennifer; three grandchildren, Adam Miller, Brooke Samuelson, and Gage Miller; a sister, Phyllis Hammant, wife of Jerry; a niece, Vicki Deitzler, and a step-brother, James Leiss, husband of Patricia. She was preceded in death by a son, William, a granddaughter, Payton, and her step-mother and good friend, Katherine Mary Waldensberger.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4th at St. Gertrude's Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved