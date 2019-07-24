|
Dolores J. Saylor
Cornwall, PA - Dolores J. Saylor, 90, Cornwall, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 21, 2019 in Cornwall Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Lt. Col. William D. Saylor. Dolores was born in Lebanon on October 30, 1928 a daughter of the late Milo and Maria Crnojevich Jonovich. She was a Lebanon High School graduate in the class of 1946 and was a member of the Holy Resurrection of Christ Serbian Orthodox Church. She traveled the world as the wife of a career Marine and contributed to the writing of the original Marine Corps Woman's Handbook. Dolores was an active volunteer in the 1940's and 1950's as a Grey Lady with the Red Cross as well as with Navy Relief. Along with her husband, Dolores was a long-time bowler who had served as president of the LWBC. She was a woman of who loved many pursuits such as painting with a special interest in iconography, arts and crafts, needle point, and cross-stitching. Dolores was also an early adopter of technology who embraced home computers as soon as they became available. Those who knew her also knew that she was a voracious reader who was quite the bibliophile and had an unrivaled book collection, often purchasing several copies of her favorites for her children to enjoy as well. She loved antiquing and was a dealer for a period of time. But her most devout pursuit was that of raising and cherishing her family. She is survived by her children: Stevan and his wife Terri Saylor; Joy Merrill; Robert and his wife Cynthia Saylor; grandchildren: William, Kena wife of Greg Holtz, Gina wife of Joseph Metcalfe, Erica wife of Tyler Hoffman, Jason, Orie, Ryan and wife Amanda Smolock, Emily; great-grandchildren: Natalie, Stevan, Michael, Kayla, Jonah, Nikolas, Matthew, William, Janine, Elaine; siblings: Judith wife of David Larson; Bruce "Bucky" husband of Elizabeth Jonovich; Neil Jonovich as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son: David Milo Saylor; great-grandson: James Metcalfe; brother: Danilo Jonovich and sisters: Milaine Klipa and Nancianne Horn. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in the Holy Resurrection of Christ Orthodox Church, 118 E. Weidman St., Lebanon, PA 17046 where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be made in the national Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to her church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 24, 2019