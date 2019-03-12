|
Dolores Jean Miller
Cleona - Dolores Jean Miller, 85, of Cleona, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Claude J. Miller, MD, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Dolores, known as "Jean", and affectionately as "Mopsy" to her family, was born in Gettysburg on July 20, 1933 to the late Walter Scott and Josephine Dolores (Cowling) Mountain. She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and The College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio. She was also a registered medical technician from Jefferson Hospital and was employed as a bacteriologist at Hahnemann Hospital, Philadelphia. However her life-long work came after this, as she devoted herself full time to being a passionate and much beloved wife, daughter, mother and community volunteer. Dolores had been involved with Girl Scouts of America, having served on the Penn Laurel Board, and was a pack leader. She was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Lebanon for over 50 years. She was very active within the church serving as deacon for several years, singing in the choir, serving as head of the prayer chain, mentoring new members, and serving as a youth leader. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world, especially traveling to Europe, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and throughout Canada, various Islands in the Caribbean, the Outer Banks, especially Ocracoke, and Fort Lauderdale, their favorite winter respite. Dolores enjoyed crewel embroidery, volunteer work, reading, and music. She enjoyed singing and, in her younger years, playing the violin. She was fully devoted to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and spent much time reading the Bible and in prayer.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Dolores will be missed by her loving husband, Claude, and her daughters, Julie A., wife of Larry L . Kramer, Landisville, PA, and Karen E., wife of Steven H. Anderson, Walkersville, MD, and by her grandchildren, Melinda L. McCurdy, wife of Michael, Clarksville TN, Benjamin A. Kramer, husband of Becca, Mechanicsburg, PA , Janelle M. Kramer, Landisville, PA , Samuel C. Kramer of Landisville, PA, Jonathan H. Anderson and his wife Allison, Frederick MD, Timothy J. Anderson, Walkersville MD, and Thomas A. Anderson, Walkersville, MD. Jean, as she was known, was anticipating the arrival of her first great-grandchild in June. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Scott Mountain III.
A memorial service to celebrate Dolores' life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11AM at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 600 S. 12th Street, Lebanon. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the funeral arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019