Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
600 S. 12th Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Jean Miller


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Jean Miller Obituary
Dolores Jean Miller

Cleona - Dolores Jean Miller, 85, of Cleona, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Claude J. Miller, MD, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Dolores, known as "Jean", and affectionately as "Mopsy" to her family, was born in Gettysburg on July 20, 1933 to the late Walter Scott and Josephine Dolores (Cowling) Mountain. She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and The College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio. She was also a registered medical technician from Jefferson Hospital and was employed as a bacteriologist at Hahnemann Hospital, Philadelphia. However her life-long work came after this, as she devoted herself full time to being a passionate and much beloved wife, daughter, mother and community volunteer. Dolores had been involved with Girl Scouts of America, having served on the Penn Laurel Board, and was a pack leader. She was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Lebanon for over 50 years. She was very active within the church serving as deacon for several years, singing in the choir, serving as head of the prayer chain, mentoring new members, and serving as a youth leader. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world, especially traveling to Europe, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and throughout Canada, various Islands in the Caribbean, the Outer Banks, especially Ocracoke, and Fort Lauderdale, their favorite winter respite. Dolores enjoyed crewel embroidery, volunteer work, reading, and music. She enjoyed singing and, in her younger years, playing the violin. She was fully devoted to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and spent much time reading the Bible and in prayer.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Dolores will be missed by her loving husband, Claude, and her daughters, Julie A., wife of Larry L . Kramer, Landisville, PA, and Karen E., wife of Steven H. Anderson, Walkersville, MD, and by her grandchildren, Melinda L. McCurdy, wife of Michael, Clarksville TN, Benjamin A. Kramer, husband of Becca, Mechanicsburg, PA , Janelle M. Kramer, Landisville, PA , Samuel C. Kramer of Landisville, PA, Jonathan H. Anderson and his wife Allison, Frederick MD, Timothy J. Anderson, Walkersville MD, and Thomas A. Anderson, Walkersville, MD. Jean, as she was known, was anticipating the arrival of her first great-grandchild in June. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Scott Mountain III.

A memorial service to celebrate Dolores' life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11AM at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 600 S. 12th Street, Lebanon. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the funeral arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now