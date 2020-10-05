1/
Donald A. Parks
Donald A. Parks

Lebanon - Donald A. Parks, 84, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lebanon, PA on December 19, 1935, Donald was a son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Michael) Parks. Donald is survived by two sisters, Janet M. Parks and Sandra M. Parks; also a niece and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
