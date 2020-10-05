Donald A. Parks
Lebanon - Donald A. Parks, 84, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lebanon, PA on December 19, 1935, Donald was a son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Michael) Parks. Donald is survived by two sisters, Janet M. Parks and Sandra M. Parks; also a niece and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.