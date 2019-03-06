Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Ohl


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald B. Ohl Obituary
Donald B. Ohl

Lebanon - Donald B. Ohl, 86, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. He was the husband of the late Janice M. (Readler) Ohl. Born in Bloomsburg, PA on November 26, 1932, Donald was a son of the late Donald and Vaunda (Kline) Ohl. He was a member of the Friendship Fire Company, Firemans Relief Association, Liberty Fire Company, American Legion, VFW, and the Keystone Gun Club. Donald was a United States Army veteran and he confounded United Rug Cleaners in 1961 with his brother-in-law, Douglas Readler. He loved animals and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful father and a great teacher to his sons.

He is survived by two children, Rick Ohl and Michael Ohl both of Lebanon; a grandson, Trent Ohl of Palmyra; a sister, Beverly Harmon, wife of Herbert of Bloomsburg; his favorite aunt, Louise Ohl of Bloomsburg; a nephew, Dean Readler, husband of Beth Ann of Lebanon; and a niece, Linda Page, wife of Ralph of Bloomsburg.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now