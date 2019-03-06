|
|
Donald B. Ohl
Lebanon - Donald B. Ohl, 86, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. He was the husband of the late Janice M. (Readler) Ohl. Born in Bloomsburg, PA on November 26, 1932, Donald was a son of the late Donald and Vaunda (Kline) Ohl. He was a member of the Friendship Fire Company, Firemans Relief Association, Liberty Fire Company, American Legion, VFW, and the Keystone Gun Club. Donald was a United States Army veteran and he confounded United Rug Cleaners in 1961 with his brother-in-law, Douglas Readler. He loved animals and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful father and a great teacher to his sons.
He is survived by two children, Rick Ohl and Michael Ohl both of Lebanon; a grandson, Trent Ohl of Palmyra; a sister, Beverly Harmon, wife of Herbert of Bloomsburg; his favorite aunt, Louise Ohl of Bloomsburg; a nephew, Dean Readler, husband of Beth Ann of Lebanon; and a niece, Linda Page, wife of Ralph of Bloomsburg.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019