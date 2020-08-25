Donald E. Kreitzer
Lebanon - Donald E. Kreitzer, 83, of Lebanon, passed away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary A. Gibson Kreitzer with whom he would have been married to for 55 years in October. He was born in Lebanon on October 15, 1936, a son of the late William and Alice Gruber Kreitzer. Donald was employed as a custodian for 17 years with the Lebanon School District and was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was an avid train collector and Civil War buff. He loved to travel to the different Civil War sites, if possible by train and explore their history. Donald enjoyed making memories with his son and grandsons. Surviving in addition to his wife are son, David E. Kreitzer and grandsons, Sidney and Maxwell Kreitzer. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, with a graveside service to follow at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. www.rohlandfh.com