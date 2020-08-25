1/1
Donald E. Kreitzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Kreitzer

Lebanon - Donald E. Kreitzer, 83, of Lebanon, passed away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary A. Gibson Kreitzer with whom he would have been married to for 55 years in October. He was born in Lebanon on October 15, 1936, a son of the late William and Alice Gruber Kreitzer. Donald was employed as a custodian for 17 years with the Lebanon School District and was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was an avid train collector and Civil War buff. He loved to travel to the different Civil War sites, if possible by train and explore their history. Donald enjoyed making memories with his son and grandsons. Surviving in addition to his wife are son, David E. Kreitzer and grandsons, Sidney and Maxwell Kreitzer. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, with a graveside service to follow at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. www.rohlandfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved