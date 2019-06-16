Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave. P.O. Box 475
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald E. Martin Obituary
Donald E. Martin

Palmyra - Donald E. Martin, 84, of Palmyra, passed away on June 12, 2019 at home.

He was born February 28, 1935 in Bachmanville, son of the late Melo and Adeline Martin.

Mr. Martin retired from the Lebanon Daily News where he was a typesetter and then went on to sell RV's and cars, manage properties and drove bus for the Palmyra School District. He was a former member of Palmyra Jaycees and Rotary Clubs and the former Palmyra Cougar Booster Club. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and was an avid fan of Palmyra Athletics in which he could always be seen in the stands supporting his children and grandchildren.

Don is survived by; wife, Margaret Martin; sons, Clint Martin and Todd (and wife Dawn) Martin, all of Palmyra; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Charles Stanley and Rodger Martin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Martin.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2PM in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory of Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 1PM.

Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 16, 2019
