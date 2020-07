Donald E. Rittle, Jr.Lebanon - Donald E. Rittle, Jr., 55, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.Born in Lebanon, PA on January 1, 1965, he was the son of Donald E. Rittle, Sr., of Myerstown, and the late Lois J. (Clay) Rittle.Donald was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Alan Rittle.A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Aetna Cemetery.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.